Hoon driver slammed after performing burnout behind unmarked police car at parafield | 7news

The police minister has slammed a hoon driver who was caught on camera doing a burnout right behind a police car at Parafield. The reckless motorist has lost his car for Christmas after it was impounded for 28 days. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

