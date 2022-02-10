Heading the global response to COVID-19: Meet WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove

by

World Health Organization (WHO) published this video item, entitled “Heading the global response to COVID-19: Meet WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove” – below is their description.

The World Health Organization’s ‘Who’s WHO’ video series tells the stories of WHO colleagues and the work they do to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.

Meet Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist, head of the Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses Unit in the Health Emergencies Programme, and COVID-19 Health Operations and Technical Lead at the WHO Headquarters in Geneva. Dr Kerkhove talks about her journey from student to scientist, the invaluable support of her family as she leads the response to a global pandemic, and what motivates her work at WHO. “I’m proud to be WHO. I’m proud to work alongside the thousands of WHO staff in Geneva, in our Regional Offices, in our Country Offices – I draw inspiration from all of you. I am so grateful you are on the front lines and working with people in country to advocate for what we stand for. I’m proud to be one of you.”

World Health Organization (WHO) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - World Health Organization (WHO)

The official public health information Youtube channel of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. The WHO Constitution states its main objective as “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health”.

Recent from World Health Organization (WHO):

LIVE NOW: Q&A on World Hearing Day with Dr Shelly Chadha – how to protect our hearing

Category: Health, News

WHO has shipped urgently needed medical supplies from its hub in Dubai for the emergency in Ukraine

Category: Health, News

World Hearing Day 2021

Category: Health, News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Covid Outbreak | Friday 4th March Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

The truth about ivermectin

Category: News

Live: China’s top legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

Category: News

Moldovan capital mayor: Ukrainian refugees to have meals, COVID-19 testing services

Category: News

WA reopens its border after nearly two years | 7.30

Category: News

In This Story: World Health Organization

The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. The WHO Constitution, which establishes the agency’s governing structure and principles, states its main objective as “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health.”

3 Recent Items: World Health Organization

Refugee crisis in Ukraine could lead to COVID-19 outbreak: WHO

Category: News

LIVE NOW: Q&A on World Hearing Day with Dr Shelly Chadha – how to protect our hearing

Category: Health, News

By the Numbers: Global decline of COVID-19 cases

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....