Sky News published this video item, entitled "Gang members sentenced to over 100 years in prison"

Members of a gang of armed robbers have been jailed for more than 100 years combined, after a wave of violent attacks on security guards refilling cash machines. They used guns, knives, hammers and crowbars to terrorise staff before fleeing in a fleet of stolen vehicles and leaving few clues behind them. Sky’s Crime Correspondent Martin Brunt has this report. Sky News YouTube Channel

