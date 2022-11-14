Gang members sentenced to over 100 years in prison

by
Gang members sentenced to over 100 years in prison

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Gang members sentenced to over 100 years in prison” – below is their description.

Members of a gang of armed robbers have been jailed for more than 100 years combined, after a wave of violent attacks on security guards refilling cash machines.

They used guns, knives, hammers and crowbars to terrorise staff before fleeing in a fleet of stolen vehicles and leaving few clues behind them.

Sky’s Crime Correspondent Martin Brunt has this report.

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not seek re-election

Category: News

Is it possible for humans to live forever?

Category: News

Autumn statement: Your questions answered

Category: Finance, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.