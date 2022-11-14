Sky News published this video item, entitled “Gang members sentenced to over 100 years in prison” – below is their description.
Members of a gang of armed robbers have been jailed for more than 100 years combined, after a wave of violent attacks on security guards refilling cash machines.
They used guns, knives, hammers and crowbars to terrorise staff before fleeing in a fleet of stolen vehicles and leaving few clues behind them.
Sky’s Crime Correspondent Martin Brunt has this report.Sky News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.