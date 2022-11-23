GBNews published this video item, entitled “EXCLUSIVE: Homeless left out in the cold in Blackpool while migrants housed in hotels | Mark White” – below is their description.

GB News Home and Security Editor Mark White reports from Blackpool as Homeless people have exclusively told GB News they feel they’ve become “invisible”, as authorities prioritise housing hundreds of channel migrants in hotels while rough sleepers are being left out in the cold. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

