Global News published this video item, entitled “Emergencies Act inquiry: Convoy lawyer ejected from hearings” – below is their description.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino testified at the Emergencies Act inquiry on Tuesday, saying it became “virtually impossible” to enforce the law in Ottawa during February’s convoy protests.

“We were concerned about whether or not the blockade might target the prime minister,” said Mendicino. “That this was a movement that was prepared to attack our democratic institutions to force change.”

David Akin explains what Mendicino’s tipping point was during the demonstrations, and why “Freedom Convoy” lawyer Brendan Miller was ejected from the proceedings.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9296658/emergencies-act-inquiry-mendicino-leblanc/

