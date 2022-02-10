ABC News published this video item, entitled “CDC insisting Americans continue to wear mask in public indoor settings despite some state mandates” – below is their description.

Many states are dropping mask mandates despite the CDC insisting Americans should still wear them in public indoor settings. Plus, The National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to examine Donald Trump’s handling of White House records. #ABCNews #OnLocation #BreakingNews ABC News YouTube Channel

