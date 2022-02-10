CDC insisting Americans continue to wear mask in public indoor settings despite some state mandates

Many states are dropping mask mandates despite the CDC insisting Americans should still wear them in public indoor settings.

Plus, The National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to examine Donald Trump’s handling of White House records.

