Canada announces more Belarus sanctions as exiled opposition leader meets with Trudeau

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Canada announces more belarus sanctions as exiled opposition leader meets with trudeau

CBC News published this video item, entitled “Canada announces more Belarus sanctions as exiled opposition leader meets with Trudeau” – below is their description.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced increased sanctions against Belarus over its gross human rights violations and the military and security services that have aided Russia in its war with Ukraine. The country’s exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells Power & Politics that there is a need for ‘mechanisms of enforcement and fulfilment’ to prevent circumvention of these sanctions by President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

CBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CBC News

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

Recent from CBC News:

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures erupt in China’s Xinjiang region

Category: News

Flu cases rising sharply in Canada as RSV starts to decline, top doctor says

Category: News

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery brings added bite and dials down Daniel Craig’s accent

Category: News

In This Story: Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko or Alyaksandr Ryhoravich Lukashenka is a Belarusian politician, who has served as president of Belarus since the establishment of the office 26 years ago, on 20 July 1994.

6 Recent Items: Alexander Lukashenko

How Russia is using Belarus for missile attacks on Ukraine | DW News

Category: News

Russian troops begin Belarus deployment | DW News

Category: News

Could a key hydro-electric dam be Russia’s next target? | DW News

Category: News

This is where Russia could start a war with Nato

Category: News

Watch In Full: NBC News Exclusive Interview With Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Category: News

Putin and Lukashenko: Belarus President deploys troops to join Russia in Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Belarus

Belarus, officially the Republic of Belarus and formerly known as Byelorussia or Belorussia, is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe. It is bordered by Russia to the northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest. Its capital and most populous city is Minsk.

5 Recent Items: Belarus

China-Europe freight train linking Xiamen with Minsk launched

Category: News

Can the G20 solve the world’s problems? | Inside Story

Category: News

Ukraine Rejects Any Compromise With Putin Until Russia Leaves

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

How Russia is using Belarus for missile attacks on Ukraine | DW News

Category: News

G-7 Vows to Hold Russia Accountable for ‘War Crimes’

Category: Energy, News

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

2 Recent Items: Canada

Flu cases rising sharply in Canada as RSV starts to decline, top doctor says

Category: News

Keesseekoose First Nation sisters to learn of bail, miscarriage of justice decisions

Category: News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Russia cuts off gas to Moldova as it moves toward Europe | Focus on Europe

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

Ukraine War: Why is the Wagner group fighting for Bakhmut?

Category: News

Zelensky: Europe must stay united and cap Russian oil

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Ukraine War: Why is the Wagner group fighting for Bakhmut?

Category: News

Ukraine defiant as emergency services battle to restore power | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.