NBC News published this video item, entitled “Biden Admin Asks Supreme Court To Lift Title 42” – below is their description.

The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to lift the pandemic-era border restriction known as Title 42, a move that border officials say would send the number of illegal crossings soaring. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has more details on the chaotic scene in El Paso, Texas from the migrant influx.

