Bev Turner Today | Tuesday 20th December

by
Bev turner today | tuesday 20th december

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Bev Turner Today | Tuesday 20th December” – below is their description.

Straight-talking Bev Turner is joined by a panel of opinionated guests for sharp, fearless and frank debate, with a fresh take on all the day’s big stories.

Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

Nana Akua: Where is Fishy Rishi? Our unelected Prime Minister has done a vanishing act

Category: News

Prof Angus Dalgleish reacts to England requiring negative Covid tests for arrivals from China

Category: News

On The Money: Liam Halligan visits award-winning charity, St Edmunds Society in Norwich

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.