Martha Stewart published this video item, entitled “How to Make Martha Stewart’s Chicken Pot Pies | Martha’s Cooking School | Martha Stewart” – below is their description.
Martha Stewart’s chicken potpie—a comfort food classic—gets some unexpected flavor from cognac. Use a tender, boiled whole chicken to capture all of the savory flavor, and add flavorful herbs to the vegetables before covering the miniature pies in flaky pastry topping.
#MarthaStewart #Chicken #PotPie #Boiled #Recipe #Pastry
Get the recipe at: https://www.marthastewart.com/1052172/chicken-pot-pies
00:00 Introduction
00:27 How To Cook Chicken
00:56 How To Cook Vegetables
2:56 How To Thicken Sauce
5:28 How To Fill Ramekins
6:39 How To Cover Pies
9:55 Final Result
Brought to you by Martha Stewart: http://www.marthastewart.com
Subscribe for more Martha now!: https://marthastewart.com/account/quick-signup
Want more Martha?
Twitter: http://twitter.com/marthastewart
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarthaStewart
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/marthastewart/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marthastewart/
Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+MarthaStewart/posts
Martha’s Official Blog: http://www.themarthablog.com/
The Martha Stewart channel offers inspiration and ideas for creative living. Use our trusted recipes and how-tos, and crafts, entertaining, and holiday projects to enrich your life.
http://www.youtube.com/user/MarthaStewart
How to Make Martha Stewart’s Chicken Pot Pies | Martha’s Cooking School | Martha StewartMartha Stewart YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.