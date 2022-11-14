Martha Stewart published this video item, entitled “How to Make Martha Stewart’s Chicken Pot Pies | Martha’s Cooking School | Martha Stewart” – below is their description.

Martha Stewart’s chicken potpie—a comfort food classic—gets some unexpected flavor from cognac. Use a tender, boiled whole chicken to capture all of the savory flavor, and add flavorful herbs to the vegetables before covering the miniature pies in flaky pastry topping.

#MarthaStewart #Chicken #PotPie #Boiled #Recipe #Pastry

Get the recipe at: https://www.marthastewart.com/1052172/chicken-pot-pies

00:00 Introduction

00:27 How To Cook Chicken

00:56 How To Cook Vegetables

2:56 How To Thicken Sauce

5:28 How To Fill Ramekins

6:39 How To Cover Pies

9:55 Final Result

How to Make Martha Stewart’s Chicken Pot Pies | Martha’s Cooking School | Martha Stewart

