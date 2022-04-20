Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Details Violent Behavior of Amber Heard During His Testimony” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Johnny Depp detailed the violent behaviors of Amber Heard during his testimony. He spoke about her alleged violent actions fueled by anger and frustration. In his own words, “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence.” #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.