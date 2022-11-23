Michael Kosta Asks New Yorkers to Fill Him In on the News | The Daily Show

Michael kosta asks new yorkers to fill him in on the news | the daily show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah published this video item, entitled “Michael Kosta Asks New Yorkers to Fill Him In on the News | The Daily Show” – below is their description.

From Ryan Gosling’s “Kenergy” to Vladimir Putin’s health status, Michael Kosta hits up New Yorkers in Times Square to help fill him in on the latest news. #DailyShow #Comedy

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show correspondents tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.

Host Trevor Noah delivers satirical news related to the international and American political matters in an entertaining way.

