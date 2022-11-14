IGN published this video item, entitled “Smile – Exclusive Clip from the Short Film That Inspired the Horror Blockbuster (2022) Parker Finn” – below is their description.

Smile writer-director Parker Finn introduces a scene from his 2019 short film “Laura Hasn’t Slept” that inspired his 2022 hit horror feature film. The full short film is included in the special features on Smile’s US Digital release on November 15, 2022.

Smile’s UK Digital release is December 14 and Australia Premium Digital release is November 16 and the standard Digital release is December 14.

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. The cast includes Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey with Kal Penn and Rob Morgan.

