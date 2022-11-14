Smile – Exclusive Clip from the Short Film That Inspired the Horror Blockbuster (2022) Parker Finn

by
Smile - exclusive clip from the short film that inspired the horror blockbuster (2022) parker finn

IGN published this video item, entitled “Smile – Exclusive Clip from the Short Film That Inspired the Horror Blockbuster (2022) Parker Finn” – below is their description.

Smile writer-director Parker Finn introduces a scene from his 2019 short film “Laura Hasn’t Slept” that inspired his 2022 hit horror feature film. The full short film is included in the special features on Smile’s US Digital release on November 15, 2022.

Smile’s UK Digital release is December 14 and Australia Premium Digital release is November 16 and the standard Digital release is December 14.

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. The cast includes Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey with Kal Penn and Rob Morgan.

#IGN #Movies #Smile

IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Recent from IGN:

The Devil In Me – First 20 Minutes of Gameplay

Category: Gaming

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Review

Category: Gaming

Battlefield 2042 – Official Season 3: Escalation Gameplay Trailer

Category: Gaming

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Australia v England, 1st ODI | Dawid Malan’s Hundred Not Enough | Cricket Highlights

Category: Sport

COP27: ‘worthless words’ or cause for optimism? | ABC News Daily Podcast

Category: News

Press Conference: Andy Farrell On His Team Selection For Australia

Category: Media, Rugby Union

New opening pair set up win after Malan’s lone hand | Australia v England 2022-23

Category: Cricket

As Fiji’s election approaches, Frank Bainimarama sets sights on a third term as PM | The World

Category: News

Guangzhou to build more quarantine beds as China COVID cases rise, protests continue | The World

Category: News

Brazil’s President-elect receives superstar welcome at COP27 summit in Egypt | The World

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.