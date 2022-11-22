God of War Ragnarok – Official ‘The Gods of Score’ Behind the Scenes Clip (Warning: Spoilers)

God of war ragnarok - official 'the gods of score' behind the scenes clip (warning: spoilers)

IGN published this video item, entitled “God of War Ragnarok – Official ‘The Gods of Score’ Behind the Scenes Clip (Warning: Spoilers)” – below is their description.

Spoiler Warning: Note there are spoilers for God of War Ragnarök in this video.

Join composer Bear McCreary, music production lead Sonia Coronado, music engineer Kellogg Boynton, and Justin Fields from the music affairs group for a deep dive into the music and sound of God of War Ragnarök, including a discussion on their roles and much more.

God of War Ragnarök is available now.

