Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – Official Gameplay Overview Trailer

by

IGN published this video item, entitled “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – Official Gameplay Overview Trailer” – below is their description.

Get a deep dive into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok in this latest trailer for the upcoming expansion. Learn more about the story and some of the gameplay features you can expect, including a look at foes, artifacts, weapons and armor that can be upgraded, combat abilities, gameplay mechanics, exploration, and more.

Embrace your destiny as Odin when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök launches on March 10, 2022.

#IGN #Gaming #AssassinsCreed

IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Recent from IGN:

Gran Turismo 7: PS5 vs PS4 Performance Review

Category: Gaming

Ukraine Wants Xbox and PlayStation to Cut Russia Off from Games – IGN Daily Fix

Category: Gaming

Slow Horses – Official Season 1 Trailer (2022) Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke

Category: Gaming

In This Story: Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major installment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin’s Creed series, and a successor to the 2018 game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

3 Recent Items: Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Expansion Reportedly Turned Into New Standalone Game – IGN Now

Category: Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Will Make You Godlike

Category: Gaming

Meowster Chief Comes to Halo Infinite – IGN Daily Fix

Category: Gaming

In This Story: Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed is an open-world action-adventure stealth video game franchise published by Ubisoft and developed mainly by its studio Ubisoft Montreal using the game engine Anvil and its more advanced derivatives.

5 Recent Items: Assassin’s Creed

Halo Infinite’s player base is collapsing

Category: Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories – Official Announcement Trailer

Category: Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Official Oskoreia Season Free Update Trailer

Category: Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC Review

Category: Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Official Sigrblot Season Free Update Trailer

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....