Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – Official Gameplay Overview Trailer

Get a deep dive into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok in this latest trailer for the upcoming expansion. Learn more about the story and some of the gameplay features you can expect, including a look at foes, artifacts, weapons and armor that can be upgraded, combat abilities, gameplay mechanics, exploration, and more.

Embrace your destiny as Odin when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök launches on March 10, 2022.

