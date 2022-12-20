On Demand Entertainment published this video item, entitled “Daniel Craig & Rian Johnson React To Jamie Lee Curtis Returning To Knives Out Franchise” – below is their description.
Jamie Lee Curtis has made it no secret she wishes she was in Glass Onion. Here’s how Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson feel about her coming back. Report by Melissa Nathoo.
On Demand Entertainment YouTube Channel
About This Source - On Demand Entertainment
On Demand Entertainment is a division of ITN which “delivers videos direct from premieres, red carpet events and behind the scenes of the biggest movies. We provide exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in showbiz.” Independent Television News (ITN) is a UK-based television production company. It is made up of two divisions: Broadcast News and ITN Productions. ITN is based in London, with bureaux and offices in Beijing, Brussels, Jerusalem, Johannesburg, New York, Paris, Sydney and Washington DC.
Daniel Wroughton Craig is an English actor. He is best known for playing James Bond in the eponymous film series, beginning with Casino Royale, which brought him international fame. As of January 2021, he has starred in three more instalments, with a fifth set to be released in late 2021.