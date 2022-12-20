Daniel Craig & Rian Johnson React To Jamie Lee Curtis Returning To Knives Out Franchise

by
Daniel craig & rian johnson react to jamie lee curtis returning to knives out franchise

On Demand Entertainment published this video item, entitled “Daniel Craig & Rian Johnson React To Jamie Lee Curtis Returning To Knives Out Franchise” – below is their description.

Jamie Lee Curtis has made it no secret she wishes she was in Glass Onion. Here’s how Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson feel about her coming back. Report by Melissa Nathoo.

On Demand Entertainment YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - On Demand Entertainment

On Demand Entertainment is a division of ITN which “delivers videos direct from premieres, red carpet events and behind the scenes of the biggest movies. We provide exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in showbiz.” Independent Television News (ITN) is a UK-based television production company. It is made up of two divisions: Broadcast News and ITN Productions. ITN is based in London, with bureaux and offices in Beijing, Brussels, Jerusalem, Johannesburg, New York, Paris, Sydney and Washington DC.

Recent from On Demand Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down About Co-Parenting with Kanye West

Category: Entertainment, Media

Stanley Tucci & Naomi Ackie chat I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Category: Entertainment

Minnie Driver wants to have breakfast with Beyoncé!

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Daniel Craig

Daniel Wroughton Craig is an English actor. He is best known for playing James Bond in the eponymous film series, beginning with Casino Royale, which brought him international fame. As of January 2021, he has starred in three more instalments, with a fifth set to be released in late 2021.

5 Recent Items: Daniel Craig

Hollywood Star Kate Hudson On Her New Murder Mystery Movie! | This Morning

Category: Entertainment

Daniel Craig on why he stays off social media

Category: Media, News

“They’re horrible people!”: Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe unpack ‘Glass Onion’

Category: Entertainment

Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson on making movies in a pandemic and the appeal of a really funny script

Category: Media, News

Golden Globes: Emma Thompson and Daniel Craig among British stars leading 2023 nominations

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.