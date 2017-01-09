Find out how to volunteer at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and Women’s World Cup in England and Wales. This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players. Subscribe for more: …Read More »
Become an ICC Cricketeer
Find out how to volunteer at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and Women’s World Cup in England and Wales This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players. Subscribe for more: …Read More »
#Blast 16 Top Ten Catches
To celebrate our 500,000th Like on Facebook we’re bringing you the best ten catches from #Blast16 This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players. Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket Featuring video …Read More »
NatWest T20 Blast – Inside Finals Day 2016
Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings and Durham Jets. Four teams, there could only be one winner of the 2016 NatWest T20 Blast. We followed the clubs throughout the day as they competed for the coveted NatWest T20 Blast trophy and gained unprecedented access behind the scenes. For the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast fixtures head to http://www.ecb.co.uk This is the …Read More »
Jonny Bairstow’s Player Diary from Bangladesh & India
This week we take a look into the world of Jonny Bairstow on tour with the England cricket team. From media duty, flying to Mumbai, Zafar Ansari chats about his debut, inside the hotel lift (it’s worth a look!) plus table tennis with Adil Rashid and Haseeb Hameed. Who will win? This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch …Read More »
Robinson: “We showed alot of character today”
England women’s Head Coach, Mark Robinson, chats after the team’s 3-2 series win against the West Indies. This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players. Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket Featuring …Read More »
Knight: “We will take alot of belief & confidence from this experience”
England women’s captain Heather Knight chats after her side’s 3-2 series win against the West Indies in Jamaica. This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players. Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket …Read More »
Heather Knight: “We are desperate to win this series”
England women’s captain Heather Knight previews the final ODI against the West Indies. The series is all square at 2-2, with everything to play for tomorrow. This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England …Read More »
Follow England in the final Bangladesh ODI
Join the England team in the final one-day international in Bangladesh as they looked to seal a series win over the host nation. Follow the team as they start their journey on the team bus, all the way through to the moment Chris Woakes hit the winning six. Experience what it’s like to be at a match in Chittagong. England’s …Read More »
Beaumont: “We are more hungry than ever to win this series”
This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players. Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more. To find out …Read More »