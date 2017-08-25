ZSL London Zoo annual Animals weigh-in – BBC News

Hundreds of animals at ZSL London Zoo – from the tree frogs to the squirrel monkeys – are being measured as part of the annual weigh-in.

The sizes and weights of the creatures are recorded by zookeepers so they can monitor the creatures’ health and well-being.

