ZSL London Zoo annual Animals weigh-in – BBC News

August 25, 2017

Hundreds of animals at ZSL London Zoo – from the tree frogs to the squirrel monkeys – are being measured as part of the annual weigh-in.
The sizes and weights of the creatures are recorded by zookeepers so they can monitor the creatures’ health and well-being.

