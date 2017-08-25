Home » News » Yemen sees growing divisions between allied rebel groups

Yemen sees growing divisions between allied rebel groups

News Desk August 25, 2017 News Leave a comment

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have held rival rallies in the capital Sanaa in a sign of growing divisions between supporters of ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh and their Houthi rebel allies.

Together the two sides control the capital and much of northern Yemen. They have been holding off forces loyal to Abd-Rabbu Mansur Hadi, the country’s current president, who is backed by Saudi-led coalition forces.

But recent tensions may be a threat to the rebel alliance.

Al Jazeera’s Mereana Hond reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to face verdict in bribery trial

A South Korean court is to rule on Friday on corruption charges against Lee Jae-yong. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd