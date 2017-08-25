Yemen sees growing divisions between allied rebel groups

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have held rival rallies in the capital Sanaa in a sign of growing divisions between supporters of ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh and their Houthi rebel allies.

Together the two sides control the capital and much of northern Yemen. They have been holding off forces loyal to Abd-Rabbu Mansur Hadi, the country’s current president, who is backed by Saudi-led coalition forces.

But recent tensions may be a threat to the rebel alliance.

Al Jazeera’s Mereana Hond reports.

