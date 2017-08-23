Home » News » Yemen: Dozens killed by Saudi-led coalition strike

Yemen: Dozens killed by Saudi-led coalition strike

News Desk August 23, 2017 News Leave a comment

A Saudi-led coalition air raid near Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, has killed dozens of people, many of whom are thought to be civilians.

It came just days after a leaked UN report accused the coalition of committing grave human rights violations against civilians.

Al Jazeera’s Mereana Hond reports.

