Yemen: Dozens killed by Saudi-led coalition strike

A Saudi-led coalition air raid near Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, has killed dozens of people, many of whom are thought to be civilians.
It came just days after a leaked UN report accused the coalition of committing grave human rights violations against civilians.
Al Jazeera’s Mereana Hond reports.
