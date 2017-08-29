Yazidis seek cleansing after IS abuse – BBC News

Three years ago, so-called Islamic State captured several thousand Yazidi women and girls and began trading them as sex slaves.

Some of those who escaped have visited an ancient holy site to receive ritual cleansing as they rebuild their lives.

