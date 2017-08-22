Home » Sport » Rugby Union » WRWC Highlights: Australia score five to beat Ireland at Women’s Rugby World Cup

WRWC Highlights: Australia score five to beat Ireland at Women’s Rugby World Cup

Sport Desk August 22, 2017 Rugby Union Leave a comment

Check out all the action from the 5th place playoff between Australia and Ireland at the Women’s Rugby World Cup

Follow World Rugby on social media:
Official Website! http://www.rugbyworldcup.com,

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel For More Great Videos https://youtube.com/user/irb,

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/rugbyworldcup,

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rugbyworldcup and https://www.facebook.com/worldrugby,

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/worldrugby,

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Heather Moyse career memories

World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Heather Moyse shares how she will always remember the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd