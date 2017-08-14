Women’s Super League: Yorkshire Diamonds beat Lancashire Thunder – Kia Super League 2017

Two half-century partnerships at either end of the Yorkshire innings set up a resounding Kia Super League win by 28 runs over Lancashire at Headingley. The Diamonds made the perfect start to this summer’s campaign, posting 162 for four and comfortably defending it as the Thunder responded with 134 for seven.

