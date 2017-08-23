Women’s rugby makes big strides

The women’s Rugby World Cp, which has been jointly hosted by Ireland and Northern Ireland, has shown the progress but also the limitations facing the female sport.

Some matches have attracted millions of TV viewers – but a major funding gap remains.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports from Belfast.

