Women charged with killing North Korean leader’s brother

Prosecutors in Malaysia have charged two female suspects with the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

The women have been accused of poisoning him with VX nerve agent. The Indonesian and Vietnamese nationals say they believed they were involved in prank.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Sepang.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/