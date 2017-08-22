Winter sports make unlikely debut at 2017 South East Asian Games

Malaysia has never sent an athlete to the Winter Olympics, but that has not stopped them from including ice sports as part of the South East Asian Games for the first time.

It is the largest multisport event in the region currently taking place.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Richardson reports from Kuala Lumpur.

