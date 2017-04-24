WIN tickets to the Final // Magic of the Cup – 2016/17 Emirates FA Cup Show | Matchday

Subscribe to FATV: http://bit.ly/FATVSub

With the help of Arsenal Fan TV, Ray Parlour & Trevor Sinclair, Pete Heat demonstrates the magic of the Cup at the Arsenal vs Manchester City Semi-Final.

Win your way to the Emirates FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Competition terms and conditions:

This competition will close at 17.00hrs (GMT) on Tuesday 2nd May 2017. All entries received after this time will not be considered.

Winner of the competition must confirm acceptance and notify The FA by 23.59hrs (GMT) on Tuesday 2nd May 2017, otherwise another winner may be chosen.

Entrants must be at least 13 years old and based in the UK. Those under the age of 18 on the closing date must obtain the permission of a parent or guardian before entering (and, should they win the Competition, will need to be accompanied by an appropriate supervising adult at their chosen fixture). The winner will be chosen at random from the eligible entries received before the Closing Date.

By entering, you agree to the FATV Emirates FA Cup Final ticket giveaway terms and conditions, which can be downloaded in full here: https://thefa.sharefile.com/d-s1cda507aea64c22b

The Emirates FA Cup 2016/17 – All Official Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH4hJ2GPUXQVrQBRcW8PR7QJ–XX_fMNP

The FA is For All: http://www.thefa.com/forall

The FA: http://www.thefa.com

Wembley Stadium: http://www.wembleystadium.com

TWITTER

The FA: http://www.twitter.com/fa

The England Football Team: http://www.twitter.com/england

Wembley Stadium: http://www.twitter.com/wembleystadium

The FA WSL: http://www.twitter.com/fawsl

FACEBOOK

The FA Cup: http://www.facebook.com/thefacup

The England Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam

The England Women’s Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandwomen

The FA WSL: http://www.facebook.com/fawsl

Wembley Stadium: http://www.facebook.com/wembleystadium

INSTAGRAM

The England Football Team: http://www.instagram.com/england