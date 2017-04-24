WIN tickets to the Final // Magic of the Cup – 2016/17 Emirates FA Cup Show | Matchday

Subscribe to FATV: http://bit.ly/FATVSub
With the help of Arsenal Fan TV, Ray Parlour & Trevor Sinclair, Pete Heat demonstrates the magic of the Cup at the Arsenal vs Manchester City Semi-Final.
Win your way to the Emirates FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea.
Competition terms and conditions:
This competition will close at 17.00hrs (GMT) on Tuesday 2nd May 2017. All entries received after this time will not be considered.
Winner of the competition must confirm acceptance and notify The FA by 23.59hrs (GMT) on Tuesday 2nd May 2017, otherwise another winner may be chosen.
Entrants must be at least 13 years old and based in the UK. Those under the age of 18 on the closing date must obtain the permission of a parent or guardian before entering (and, should they win the Competition, will need to be accompanied by an appropriate supervising adult at their chosen fixture). The winner will be chosen at random from the eligible entries received before the Closing Date.
By entering, you agree to the FATV Emirates FA Cup Final ticket giveaway terms and conditions, which can be downloaded in full here: https://thefa.sharefile.com/d-s1cda507aea64c22b
Chelsea to win 2 0. They will be too good for Arsenal and will take the double with this win.
I predict Arsenal will win 2-1. I think it’ll play out pretty much like the Man City Semi-Final. Think it’s going be a defend, defend ,defend game for Arsenal. Chelsea will probably get the first goal and Arsenal will sneak in two. Sanchez is very likely to be one of those on the scoresheet, my bets are on on form Ox for the other.
I think Chelsea will win 3 – 1. They will be too strong for Arsenal having secured the league this will give them the double. I can see Chelsea going 2 – 0 up with Arsenal pulling a goal back late on and whistle pushing for an equaliser Chelsea will hit them on the counter for a decisive third.