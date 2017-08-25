Will right to privacy pose a threat in India?

India’s Supreme Court ruled that citizens have a constitutional right to privacy in a landmark verdict on Thursday.

In a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling could derail a controversial biometric identification programme that the government is pushing on its people.

The verdict may also open the door to legal challenges in a host of other areas, including gay rights, abortion and euthanasia.

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Anjali Gopalan – Founder and executive director of the Naz Foundation.

Osama Manzar – Founder and director of the Digital Empowerment Foundation.

Karuna Nundy – Lawyer and human rights activist.

