Angela Merkel’s open door refugee policy will be on voters’ minds in next month’s election.

The policy has sparked debate, alienated many in Merkel’s party and, for a while, gave a boost to the far-right anti-immigration party AFD.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin.

