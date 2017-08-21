Will Donald Trump last through his first full term as US president?

There has not been a dull moment in the White House since US President Donald Trump took office. In the past eight months there’s been a series of executive orders and a string of high profile departures.

Yet the president insists there is “no chaos” in his administration. But the polls tell a different story. His approval ratings have plummeted and members of his own Republican party are questioning his capability as president, with some calling the White House a “sinking ship’.

Trump has become increasingly isolated in recent months, shunned by major business leaders and at odds with his party’s congressional leadership. And his comments after the violence in Charlottesville estranged him from more than half the nation.

Many are now beginning to wonder how long he will last as president.

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Oliver McGee – former Trump adviser

David A Love – Executive Editor of Black Commentator dot com.

Jeanne Zaino – Professor of political science and international studies at Iona College.

