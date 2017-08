Charlotte Dujardin is one of the clear favourites when it comes to the Individual Dressage competition at the Longines FEI European Championships in Gothenburg. Relive some of the best moments from her winning performance two years ago in Aachen.

▶▶ Subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://bit.do/subscribeFEI

▶▶ Exclusive videos on FEITV http://www.feitv.org

Facebook: http://fei.org/facebook

Twitter: http://fei.org/twitter

Instagram: http://fei.org/instagram