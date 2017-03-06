Home » News » ‘White Ice Cube’: Iconic 55,000 ton building demolished in Atlanta

‘White Ice Cube’: Iconic 55,000 ton building demolished in Atlanta

News Desk March 6, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

An iconic 37 year-old, 55,000 ton archive building in Atlanta, Georgia, known locally as the “white ice cube,” was flattened on Sunday with ruthless efficiency and it was all captured on camera.

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

