What’s next for Yemen?

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Mon. 27.03.17: Turkish citizens living abroad start voting in a controversial referendum on constitutional change. In Yemen, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital yesterday calling for an end to war in the country. Hong Kong gets a new Chief Executive. And in the US, President Donald Trump suffered a major setback after his healthcare bill was withdrawn before a vote in Congress on Friday.
