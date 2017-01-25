Home » News » What’s it like to be unemployed in Niger?

What’s it like to be unemployed in Niger?

January 25, 2017

Officially the unemployment rate in Niger is less than 3 percent but most accept it’s much higher. As Sonia Legg reports, the African country – one of the poorest in the world – is hoping to get a share of EU migrant money to help tackle the problem.

