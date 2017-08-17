What Trump said versus what I saw- BBC News

President Trump says a torch-lit rally in Charlottesville on Friday night was peaceful and insists that ‘both sides’ were to blame for violent clashes the following day.

The BBC’s Joel Gunter was there and assesses what the president got right and wrong.

Video by Paul Blake

