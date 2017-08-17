Home » News » What Trump said versus what I saw- BBC News

What Trump said versus what I saw- BBC News

News Desk August 17, 2017 News Leave a comment

President Trump says a torch-lit rally in Charlottesville on Friday night was peaceful and insists that ‘both sides’ were to blame for violent clashes the following day.
The BBC’s Joel Gunter was there and assesses what the president got right and wrong.
Video by Paul Blake
Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP
Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP
Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Spain: Driver fled the scene on foot after ploughing into crowd in Barcelona

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd