What does Ben Stokes do to prepare for an ODI?

Ben Stokes crunched 57 off 39 balls and took three wickets in the final one-day international at Eden Garden Stadium to give England their first win of the tour of India.

We went behind the scenes to find out what preparation Ben Stokes goes through ahead of an ODI in order to get himself game-ready.

