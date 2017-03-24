Westminster attack: What response to parliament rampage? (part 2)

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

May it never become the new normal. The rampage that has left four dead and scores injured at Westminster follows the ones in Nice and Berlin. This time, it was the beacon of Western liberal democracy, the British parliament, which was targeted. Twelve years have passed since the 7/7 London Underground bombings. What’s changed since then and what needs to change?

Click here for PART ONE.

Produced by Sara BERTILSSON, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en