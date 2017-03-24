Home » News » Westminster attack: What response to parliament rampage? (part 2)

Westminster attack: What response to parliament rampage? (part 2)

March 24, 2017

May it never become the new normal. The rampage that has left four dead and scores injured at Westminster follows the ones in Nice and Berlin. This time, it was the beacon of Western liberal democracy, the British parliament, which was targeted. Twelve years have passed since the 7/7 London Underground bombings. What’s changed since then and what needs to change?
Produced by Sara BERTILSSON, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.

