‘We Remember The Innocence’: People bring flowers, candles to place of Barcelona attack

At least 14 people have been killed and over 110 injured in separate attacks in Barcelona and the nearby coastal town of Cambrils. In both incidents, the suspects deployed vehicles to run pedestrians over.

RT’s Kate Partridge is in Barcelona reporting from the spot where the tragedy unfolded and where people are now mourning.

