Volleys, Thunderbolts and More – Top 5 Goals on Matchday 3

More great goals in Bundesliga 2!

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Sit down and strap yourselves in for Bundesliga 2’s top 5 goals on matchday 3. From solo runs and long-range strikes to sumptuous curlers, our goalscorers will have your purring once again this week!

You can see highlights from the Bundesliga at http://www.bundesliga.com.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!