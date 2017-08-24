Vive l’apéro! Understanding French drinking culture

Subscribe to France 24 now:
The French take pride in the idea that they savour the good things in life and that goes for the way they consume alcohol. For many people, the best part of the day is “apéro” time: before-diner drinks that are a national institution. Studies suggest French people are drinking less than previous generations. Though binge drinking is growing cause of concern.
