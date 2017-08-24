Home » News » Vive l’apéro! Understanding French drinking culture

Vive l’apéro! Understanding French drinking culture

News Desk August 24, 2017 News Leave a comment

The French take pride in the idea that they savour the good things in life and that goes for the way they consume alcohol. For many people, the best part of the day is “apéro” time: before-diner drinks that are a national institution. Studies suggest French people are drinking less than previous generations. Though binge drinking is growing cause of concern.
