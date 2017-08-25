Violent protests in India after sect leader’s rape conviction

At least 17 people have been killed in riots in northern India after a self-styled spiritual guru was found guilty of raping two women.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh leads a sect that claims to have 50 million followers. Many of them were at the courthouse for the verdict.

Al Jazeera’s Mereana Hond explains.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/