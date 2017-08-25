Home » News » Violent protests in India after sect leader’s rape conviction

Violent protests in India after sect leader’s rape conviction

News Desk August 25, 2017

At least 17 people have been killed in riots in northern India after a self-styled spiritual guru was found guilty of raping two women.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh leads a sect that claims to have 50 million followers. Many of them were at the courthouse for the verdict.
Al Jazeera’s Mereana Hond explains.

