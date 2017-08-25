Home » News » Violence strikes after India guru rape verdict – BBC News

Violence strikes after India guru rape verdict – BBC News

August 25, 2017

A number of people were killed in clashes in Panchkula, northern India, after a religious leader was convicted of rape.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who claims to have millions of disciples, was found guilty of raping two women at the headquarters of his sect in 2002

