Video: The Philippines’ Ruthless War on Drugs

Since Rodrigo Duterte took office in the Philippines in June, rarely does a night go by without dozens of bullet-riddled bodies being discovered in the streets of Manila. The new president has embarked on a merciless war on drug traffickers and drug users. More than 5,000 people have already lost their lives, gunned down by police or civilians taking the law into their own hands. And the Philippine president does not intend to stop there. Our team reports.
During his election campaign, Rodrigo Duterte, who is accustomed to making shock statements, had promised to fill the country’s morgues to bursting. This was no bluff. The new Philippine president has embarked on a merciless war on drugs, one that involves physically eliminating all drug users and traffickers. The body count is mounting and is now in the thousands.
According to official figures, since Duterte took office, more than 5,000 people have lost their lives in police operations or in the settling of scores. That’s because in the Philippines, it’s not just the police who are enforcing the anti-drugs campaign. Hired killers or armed self-defence groups are also suspected of targeting traffickers and even ordinary drug users. They are deemed responsible for two-thirds of the killings.
This mob justice is encouraged by Duterte himself. The Philippine leader urges citizens to take up arms against drug consumers and traffickers. In a chilling twist, he even promises a bonus of several thousand pesos for each offender executed.
Our reporters Ophélie Giomataris and Marianne Dardard have been investigating the Philippines’ ruthless war on drugs.
“All laws which can be violated without doing any one any injury are laughed at. Nay, so far are they from doing anything to control the desires and passions of men that, on the contrary, they direct and incite men’s thoughts the more toward those very objects, for we always strive toward what is forbidden and desire the things we are not allowed to have. And men of leisure are never deficient in the ingenuity needed to enable them to outwit laws framed to regulate things which cannot be entirely forbidden… He who tries to determine everything by law will foment crime rather than lessen it.”
― Baruch Spinoza 1632 – 1677
Nobody can be expected to obey bad laws that infringe on logic as well as the fundamental right to decide on what medicine or poison an individual adult may ingest. The violence and the deaths ultimately arising from such bad public policy should always rest squarely on the shoulders of those who are responsible for implementing or supporting such foolishness.
Duterte will soon suspend the writ of habeas corpus, dissolve Congress and declare Martial Law. He will then be free to assume both legislative and executive powers, enabling him to arrest all his political opponents and close down all media outlets.
Nowhere on this planet has any nation ever had success with the policy of drug prohibition. Many villages, towns and cities in the Philippines are being turned into killing fields. Hundreds of thousands may eventually die. Regardless of how much deadly violence is used, the drugs and the corruption will remain. Only sensible regulations that legalize the use, manufacture and sale of all intoxicants will bring peace and prosperity to this troubled nation. The War on Drugs was lost before it ever began.
Duterte will eventually be removed by the exact same people who were once his very loyal supporters. Gaddafi was stabbed up the backside while being dragged through the same streets he used to rule over with an iron fist. Likewise, Duterte will be very lucky if he gets to the International Criminal Court before something similar happens. Thousands of people have seen their family members and friends murdered by Duterte; they may not treat him very kindly when his time comes.