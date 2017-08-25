Home » News » Video: The fight for survival in drought-hit Somaliland

Video: The fight for survival in drought-hit Somaliland

News Desk August 25, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Since the beginning of this year, Somaliland, an autonomous territory in the Horn of Africa, has been ravaged by severe drought. As eighty percent of the region’s livestock has already succumbed to the shortage of water, millions of people are facing imminent famine. Although aid agencies are doing what they can to help, they are crippled by the fact that Somaliland is not recognised by the international community, meaning it not eligible to tap into vital funds from the World Bank or the IMF.
France 24’s Julie Dungelhoeff and Nicolas Germain met some of the many men and women who are struggling to survive in what has been branded as Somaliland’s driest year in living memory.
►► On France 24, also read our reporter’s notebook: “Somaliland and the never-ending drought” and watch our documentary “Somaliland: A would-be nation state”
http://www.france24.com/en/reporters

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

The UK’s national anthem as you’ve never heard it before – BBC News

A Libyan military band tried to perform the British national anthem for the arrival of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd