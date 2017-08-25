Venezuela’s Luisa Ortega accuses Maduro of corruption

Luisa Ortega, who is now in self-imposed exile, has said that she has proof of multimillion-dollar corruption by Venezuela’s top leadership, including President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan opposition congressmen are demanding a full investigation into allegations made by the deposed Attorney General.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.

