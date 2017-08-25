Home » News » Venezuela’s Luisa Ortega accuses Maduro of corruption

Venezuela’s Luisa Ortega accuses Maduro of corruption

News Desk August 25, 2017 News Leave a comment

Luisa Ortega, who is now in self-imposed exile, has said that she has proof of multimillion-dollar corruption by Venezuela’s top leadership, including President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelan opposition congressmen are demanding a full investigation into allegations made by the deposed Attorney General.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.

