Venezuela’s Luisa Ortega accuses Maduro of corruption

Luisa Ortega, who is now in self-imposed exile, has said that she has proof of multimillion-dollar corruption by Venezuela’s top leadership, including President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelan opposition congressmen are demanding a full investigation into allegations made by the deposed Attorney General.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/