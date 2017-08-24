Home » News » Venezuela-US relations ‘at lowest point’- BBC News

Venezuela-US relations ‘at lowest point’- BBC News

News Desk August 24, 2017 News Leave a comment

After being snubbed by US President Donald Trump, who said he would not take a call from the Venezuelan leader “until democracy is restored in that country”, President Maduro says the two leaders should be respectful of each other.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP
Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP
Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Fugitive Venezuela prosecutor says she has proof of Maduro graft

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd