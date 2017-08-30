Venezuela to prosecute supporters of US sanctions

Venezuela’s government is to prosecute those who supported fresh US sanctions, which were issued last week.

Washington imposed the measures in an effort to isolate President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has faced months of international criticism over a crackdown on opposition protests, with many condemning the creation of a new constitutional assembly.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.

