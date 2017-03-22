Home » News » US: Trump voters fear health insurance loss

US: Trump voters fear health insurance loss

News Desk March 22, 2017

US President Donald Trump has made a rare visit to Congress to ask Republicans to support a replacement healthcare plan.

The bill takes apart ex-President Barack Obama’s signature affordable healthcare act, known as Obamacare.

In Kentucky, the number of uninsured has been cut in half under the programme, but it is also a state that voted overwhelmingly for Trump.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from Clay County.

