US – Tropical Storm Harvey’s deluge drives people to rooftops in Houston

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation’s fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the calls for help.

