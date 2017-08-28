Home » News » US: Tropical Storm Harvey displaces 30,000 in Texas

US: Tropical Storm Harvey displaces 30,000 in Texas

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

US: Tropical Storm Harvey displaces 30,000 in Texas

More than 30,000 people are expected to be placed in temporary shelters in the US state of Texas due to widespread flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, with more rain expected in the coming days.

About 50 counties in Texas have been affected by the floods, which were brought about by an estimated six months-worth of rain falling in 72 hours.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Houston.

